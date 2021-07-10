UNM Theatre and Dance program presents spring performance online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque are partnering to ensure the history of El Camino Real is preserved throughout Albuquerque. "The idea is to really bring the history of the Camino to the surface, people who lice in Albuquerque travel these old historic portions of the Camino Real on a daily basis and they have no idea they are on what is hundreds of years of history below the surface," said Aaron Zahm of MRWM Landscape Architects.\

One of the challenges facing the project is how fractured the trail has become as the historic route has been split into three segments throughout the city. Organizers say part of their plan is to offer multiple ways to experience the trail while providing educational opportunities for those who follow it. There is an online survey asking what people think the best plan is.