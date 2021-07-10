UNM Theatre and Dance program presents spring performance online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s Theatre and Dance program is showcasing six dance students for their annual spring event. The department posted their performances online after deciding it was still too risky to hold an in-person event.
Each segment was created, shot, performed, and edited by the student. They were able to perform wherever they wanted and those locations ranged from White Sands, all the way to the rooftops of Las Vegas, Nevada.