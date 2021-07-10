UNM Theatre and Dance program presents spring performance online

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s Theatre and Dance program is showcasing six dance students for their annual spring event. The department posted their performances online after deciding it was still too risky to hold an in-person event.

Story continues below

Each segment was created, shot, performed, and edited by the student. They were able to perform wherever they wanted and those locations ranged from White Sands, all the way to the rooftops of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES