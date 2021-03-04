UNM students tutors kids in online learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of University of New Mexico students is helping struggling students. Impact Tutoring is made up of 15 UNM students. The group is helping about 40 students at St. Mary’s Catholic School and 21st Century Public Academy.

Most of them are students who have been learning online since the beginning of the school year. “The biggest issue that I think that we’re seeing is students that fell behind working from home.

So it’s not just one topic that’s we’re seeing as a problem it’s just assignments not turned in or incomplete. So it’s kind of a catch up game that we’re playing,” said Michael Johnson of Impact Tutoring.

They are tutoring both online and in-person. Johnson says they are looking for more tutors with a goal of expanding to more schools.