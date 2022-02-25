ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is celebrating the fifth year of its sitcom boot camp program with a live table reading of its latest work. The program is designed to teach students how to create their own sitcom under the guidance of UNM and Hollywood alumni Brian Levant.

This year, they’ve created a buddy comedy named Jackpot. In it, two unlikely friends take part in get-rich-quick schemes that get riskier each time. The table reading will be on March 2 at the Colloquium Auditorium. Start time is 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.