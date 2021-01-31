UNM sets goals to address low graduation rates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM has ambitious goals to help boost its graduation rates.

Earlier this month, UNM President Dr. Garnett Stokes during her State of the University address, noted that graduation rates are improving but still aren’t good enough. As of May 2020, 35% of students got their degree in four years – just above the national average of 33.3%.

School officials say there are a few techniques UNM is using to help improve that. This includes reviewing strategies to engage with students, having more exciting, dynamic classes, and making sure students have access to support services for mental health, an ethnic resource center, a veterans center, and a women’s resource center.

“We’re doing a ton of outreach to try to make sure Lobos know that we’re there for them and there are specialized services available to help them get through school and get over the bumps,” says Pamela Cheek, UNM Assist. Provost for Student Success. She says she’d like to see the 5-year graduation rate of 51% improve by as much as 15% over the next couple of years.

They also offer financial aid and the Lobo Food Pantry.