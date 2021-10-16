UNM sees enrollment boost

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s flagship university is seeing a substantial boost in new student numbers for the fall semester. UNM enrollment numbers show a 10% increase in first-year students or nearly 290 more students than last year.

There are also about 200 more grad students, a nearly 20% jump. International student enrollment rose by 74%. This comes as colleges and universities across the country are continuing to see declining enrollments of new students amid the pandemic.

