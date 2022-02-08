ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico leadership is looking for the public’s input on where the university needs to be in 20 years. Last May, President Garnett Stokes announced the 2040 Plan.
While 16,000 students filled out a survey about the ideas on the table, they’re looking for more input. The deadline is next Friday. For more information, visit the university’s website.