ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM researchers say they’ve completed thousands of years’ worth of research in just four years. Hua Guo and his research team work in computational chemistry, which allows researchers to initiate chemical reactions on computers rather than in real life.
Story continues below
- Top Story: Where are the fireworks shows in New Mexico on July 4th?
- New Mexico: More $250, $500 tax rebates heading to New Mexicans in July
- Crime: Info sought in Sandia Casino robbery
- Albuquerque: Traffic signal still issue at Paseo-Tramway intersection
The study allows them to research potentially dangerous chemical reactions without needing special lab equipment. Guo’s team has helped research chemical reactions both on earth and in space.
They say the research they did on UNM Center for Advanced Research computing systems would have taken more than 7,200 years to do on a single laptop.