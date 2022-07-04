ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM researchers say they’ve completed thousands of years’ worth of research in just four years. Hua Guo and his research team work in computational chemistry, which allows researchers to initiate chemical reactions on computers rather than in real life.

The study allows them to research potentially dangerous chemical reactions without needing special lab equipment. Guo’s team has helped research chemical reactions both on earth and in space.

They say the research they did on UNM Center for Advanced Research computing systems would have taken more than 7,200 years to do on a single laptop.