ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM researchers are examining what effects long-term bullying has on children, particularly among Latino youth. Researchers say there is little research about bullying among minorities and no evidence-based intervention for kids who are bullied.

Previous studies show long-term negative effects and researchers are looking for ways to address those issues. They are asking for Latino youth who have been bullied and those who haven’t been bullied between the ages of nine and 16 to participate.

More information is on the UNM website.