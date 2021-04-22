UNM researchers develop chip improving testing, tracing for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –University of New Mexico scientists have created a technology they say can better help trace and test for COVID-19. Dr. Jeremy Edwards is a chemistry and chemical biology professor at UNM.

He worked alongside a California tech company and researchers at West Virginia University to create a chip that can sequence the genetic makeup of COVID-19 faster and simpler. Edwards says this technology will allow scientists to more accurately trace the virus’s origins as well as track its progression which will help when studying things like virus variants.

Edwards says in recent tests, the chip was able to re-sequence 95% of the COVID-19 genome. He says the technology can help trace and test other respiratory diseases as well.