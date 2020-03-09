UNM Regents to discuss tuition hike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Board of Regents will decide whether students will pay more for tuition next year.
They will discuss a proposal Monday that would boost tuition by 2.6% and raising employee pay by an average of 4%. Regent committees approved the preliminary budget recommendations last week.
Currently, in-state tuition is just under $8,000 a year. Monday’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Student Union Building. Public comment will be considered during the meeting.
