UNM Regents to discuss tuition hike

Education

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Board of Regents will decide whether students will pay more for tuition next year.

They will discuss a proposal Monday that would boost tuition by 2.6% and raising employee pay by an average of 4%. Regent committees approved the preliminary budget recommendations last week.

Currently, in-state tuition is just under $8,000 a year. Monday’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Student Union Building. Public comment will be considered during the meeting.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞