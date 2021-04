ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Regents are meeting on Tuesday to discuss a possible tuition hike for students. Tuition hikes are being considered at all UNM campuses across the state.

The proposal is that in-state students would see a 2.2% increase. Out-of-state students would see a 5% increase.

The meeting is ongoing and no decision has been made at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.