UNM recognize spring 2020 graduates with virtual celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s graduation will look a lot different this year due to the coronavirus.

The university will hold a virtual celebration on May 30. More than 3,000 students are expected to be recognized with a personal slideshow customized with a photo, personal message and short video.

Videos of speakers and links to the slides of the graduates will be available at 9 a.m. on May 30. The celebration will not be broadcast live, but people can visit the Lobo Graduation website at any time to access the full content of the virtual ceremony.

UNM says the virtual event does not replace an in-person ceremony. Members of the class of 2020 will be invited to participate in a future in-person commencement.

