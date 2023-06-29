ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico president is among those expressing concern about the Supreme Court’s ruling on Affirmative Action and college admission. In a 6-3 decision, the justice ruled that race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and North Carolina violate the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

Activists opposing Affirmative Action said the policies discriminate against white and Asian American applicants but supporters like United States President Joe Biden said the decision is a setback for racial equality.

Thursday, UNM President Garnett Stokes released this statement in response to the ruling: