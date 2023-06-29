ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico president is among those expressing concern about the Supreme Court’s ruling on Affirmative Action and college admission. In a 6-3 decision, the justice ruled that race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and North Carolina violate the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.
Activists opposing Affirmative Action said the policies discriminate against white and Asian American applicants but supporters like United States President Joe Biden said the decision is a setback for racial equality.
Thursday, UNM President Garnett Stokes released this statement in response to the ruling:
In light of this morning’s Supreme Court ruling regarding colleges and universities considering race in their admissions processes, I am concerned about the precedent this sets for further efforts to curb diversity, accessibility, and social mobility within our institutions in the future and impact access and opportunities for all underrepresented members of our university communities. We know the educational and social benefits of inclusivity and will actively participate in exploring new ways by which universities can ensure diversity on their campuses, including our own.
At this point, we will be examining the legal implications of the ruling and the possible effects this will have across our practices. However, we will continue to champion what we already do – build belonging through inclusivity and ensure our doors, experiences, and culture remain accessible and open to everyone.Garnett S. Stokes, President