ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes will deliver her annual State of the University address virtually at noon on Thursday, January 21. KRQE News 13 will stream the address live on this page.

According to UNM, the speech is expected to address several topics such as the university’s role in the community, research priorities, milestones, economic development initiatives, and character during difficult times.