UNM plans to increase base tuition by 2.6%

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is planning to once again increase tuition.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the university plans to increase base tuition by 2.6%. Regent committees approved preliminary budget recommendations on Monday which included an average employee pay raise of 4%.

In-state tuition remains just under $8,000. The plans highlight where UNM expects to be financially in the year 2021.

The college is planning for enrollment to decline in addition to the tuition increase and cuts to a variety of campus programs. According to the Journal, UNM President Garnett Stokes stated that despite the expected increase in state appropriations for next year, UNM’s recent reductions and drop in enrollment have forced the school to make cuts.

The decision to set the 2.6% base tuition increase is based on the estimate from the Higher Education Price Index that serves as a university inflation guide.

The proposal is expected to go before a full vote next week.