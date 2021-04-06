UNM planning for mostly in-person learning this fall semester

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico hasn’t officially announced it yet, but it looks like the school is planning on bringing students back onto campus for class in the fall. UNM officials said their plans are subject to change. However, they are optimistic most if not all students will be back.

“The last year’s been horrible honestly, my grades have been going down because it’s a lot harder to keep track and keep myself responsible. So I’m hoping if it goes in-person I’ll be able to keep up with it,” said Paige Seibert, a student at UNM.

UNM Provost James Holloway tweeted out on Tuesday, urging Lobos to get vaccinated if they want to get back on campus. As of April 5, everyone in New Mexico 16 and older is eligible for the vaccine.

He also sent a memo to all faculty back in late February with the school’s tentative plans of having classes in-person with the possibility of masks and distancing if the health order still demands it. Students would still have the option to remain online.

“We’re paying for all these amenities that UNM offers, but we’re not really having as much access to them,” said Cooper Bryan, a student at UNM. “And the hours are reduced to go to the gym, the library. It definitely kind of feels like we are paying too much for something that we’re not really getting anything out of.”

UNM believes the prospect of in-person school this fall is behind a slight jump in undergraduate applications and a 17% jump in graduate school applications. Fall registration starts on April 12. As far as summer school goes, UNM officials said courses will stay online.