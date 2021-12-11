UNM offers unique violin making course

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a program most people don’t realize is offered, but UNM says they’re one of only two universities in the country with a violin-making class. Rob Wisnewski is in his tenth and final semester taking the course. In that time, he’s made two violins and two violas.

“I’ve always wanted to get involved in either violin making, or bow making,” Wisnewski said. The unique class, tucked away in Masley Hall on UNM’s main campus, gave him the opportunity to do just that.

The university began offering the course back in 2008. Klarissa Petti, the current instructor, took the class for three years before graduating and eventually took over for the original professor. She says it’s an honor to share her love for the craft with her students.

“It’s an incredible experience to make your own instrument,” Petti said. “You spend several hundred hours on it. When it’s done, it’s not only this beautiful form of art, it makes more art in the form of music,” she said.

Petti says not only do the students enjoy the sense of camaraderie, but they also learn lessons they can take with them in any profession they may pursue. “It requires a lot of patience, dedication, and attention to detail,” Petti explained.

The class is small, so they can only accept nine students each semester. Right now, there is a waitlist to get into the spring class.