NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Becoming a teacher in New Mexico will soon be easier than ever before. UNM is offering a new graduate certificate for people who already have Bachelor’s or Master’s degrees in fields unrelated to teaching.

This could be an easier, faster, option for anyone who otherwise would have to go through an entire Master’s program in order to earn a teacher’s license. The certificate is only 21 hours.

By streamlining the path to becoming a teacher, UNM hopes to address the teacher shortage that New Mexico has been struggling with for years. Enrollment in the new program begins this summer.