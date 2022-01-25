UNM nursing program gains national recognition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s masters of nursing online program is being recognized nationally. According to the US News and World Report, the Master of Science in nursing online program at UNM is ranked 20th in the nation.
Last year, they were ranked 83rd nationally and stand at number 2 in the Mountain West category this year. Overall, the nursing master’s program as a whole is ranked 60th in the nation. Schools are ranked on program excellence and the quality of a school’s faculty, research, and students.