UNM nursing program gains national recognition

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s masters of nursing online program is being recognized nationally. According to the US News and World Report, the Master of Science in nursing online program at UNM is ranked 20th in the nation.

Story continues below

Last year, they were ranked 83rd nationally and stand at number 2 in the Mountain West category this year. Overall, the nursing master’s program as a whole is ranked 60th in the nation. Schools are ranked on program excellence and the quality of a school’s faculty, research, and students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES