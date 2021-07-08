UNM, NMSU will not require COVID vaccine for students

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico will not be requiring students to get COVID-19 vaccines this fall but they are encouraging it. In a letter to students, the president says that they know that wide-scale vaccinations are key and they are working toward a 100% vaccination rate on campus.

However, they recognize the vaccine is still under emergency use authorization. Meanwhile, a spokesperson from New Mexico State University says they will not be requiring vaccines in the fall either. According to the state’s COVID dashboard, about 39% of college-aged adults in New Mexico are fully vaccinated, and 46% have at least one shot.