UNM, NMSU announce plans for on-campus housing this fall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s about less than a month away until college starts back up. The University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University is unveiling its plans for students who want to live on campus.

Campus life will look very different next month. Officials from both UNM and NMSU say they’re trying to take every safety precaution.

If you visit UNM’s website, students will see a plan laid out for housing. This fall they will assign one student per room in the dorms which means there will be a waiting list.

Living alone in a two-person dorm will not cost students more money. However, those who select the two-person dorm might be assigned a roommate later in the semester if the state health situation improves.

At NMSU, officials plan on having 75% occupancy in their dorms. There will be two students in some rooms and one student in others. They will also still share bathrooms at the campus.

Students who choose to live alone at NMSU will have to pay an extra $200 a semester. NMSU will also have a long list of rules to follow.

“Appropriate social distancing, wearing cloth face coverings in public, observing all the one way foot traffic signs, using the appropriate entrances and exits that sort of thing as well as making sure they’re washing their hands,” said Ophelia Watkins, NMSU Interim Executive Director for Housing & Residential Life.

UNM students can start moving in on August 13 while NMSU students can move in on August 14. Both universities say their out-of-state students can move in earlier to get their 14-day quarantine out of the way.

Both universities say they will follow whatever the state guidelines are for their cafeterias. They are both also prepared to do take-out only.