UNM moves to “Bring Back the Pack”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM released updated plans for returning to in-person learning this fall. The university’s “Bring Back the Pack” plan includes guidelines and protocols for students, faculty, and staff – which are subject to change according to state health restrictions in the coming months.

For students living on campus, dorm rooms will once again be double-occupancy and regular dining services will resume. “The classes are scheduled as remote, in-person, or hybrid, and so, instructors made those determinations as they created their classes,” said Cinnamon Blair of the University of New Mexico. “Our students are ready to come back, especially, I think they really missed the on-campus experience and we’re really excited to have our students back.”

UNM is still gathering community input about whether to require a vaccine to return to campus, which would partly depend on whether the FDA approves it for regular use by then. For now, they are making a big push to encourage students to get the shot. They have also established a COVID testing program.