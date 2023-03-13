ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico lifted its COVID-19 vaccine requirement on Monday, Mar. 13. Starting today, students and employees will no longer have to provide proof of vaccination when applying for classes or jobs with UNM.

UNM is no longer requiring those involved with the university to report positive COVID tests. However, the university recommends that everyone keeps up-to-date with their vaccines and stays home if they are sick.

The UNM Health Sciences Center and clinical areas will continue to require vaccinations. For updates and other information regarding COVID-19 and UNM’s policies, visit unm.edu/covid.

“The Lobo community has demonstrated incredible strength and resilience as we have adapted to the challenges we have faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said UNM President Garnett S. Stokes. “The health and well-being of our community has always been our highest priority, and I am grateful for the thoughtful conversations with UNM administrative leaders, as well as the questions and feedback received from the greater Lobo community that informed the COVID-19 vaccination information session.”