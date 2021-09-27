UNM law students’ new hotline helps expunge past arrests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico law students are helping some begin the process of getting a clean slate. Some arrests and convictions can be expunged under a state law, that passed in 2019.

Assistant visiting Professor Madelyn Finucine says very few have taken advantage of the new law. So, the school partnered with Peake Law Firm to launch a hotline. This week, law students will be assessing cases to help people figure out if they are eligible to have their conviction or arrest expunged.

“Our expectation is that no one is going to walk away empty-handed. At a minimum, folks will get information and sort of direction of where to look for resources and we also hope many of these cases will end in a referral to either the Peak Law Firm or here to the clinic,” said Professor Finucane.

The hotline is active now and the number is 750-7702. It will be operational from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After five, people can leave voicemails with calls being returned during the day.