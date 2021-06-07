UNM launches new architecture, design summer program for high school students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is hosting a new summer program for high school juniors and seniors. The Architecture and Design Summer Academy is helping high school students get experience and create portfolios for college.

“This is not the kind of subject matter that’s taught regularly in high school,” said Janet Abrams, director of the program. UNM is offering students two sets of two-week programs with one in Albuquerque starting on June 21 and the second one held in Santa Fe starting July 15.

Abrams said students will have lots of hands-on opportunities and open their eyes to what a career in this field has to offer. “There are many reasons to want to contribute to the design of our environment and there are obviously concerns about sustainability which is very much at the top of people’s minds,” said Abrams.

Students will be taught by a mix of UNM professors and guest instructors from Los Angeles, Denver, and San Francisco. Each two-week session costs $300 but they will scholarships on a first come first serve basis.

To register for the program, visit saap.unm.edu.