ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico’s business school has received a $1.1 million federal grant to help students from rural areas. The Anderson School of Management wants to use the money to create a “Rural Student Connectivity Project” to increase rural student enrollment, retention, and graduation.

UNM says rural students often struggle with a digital divide, shrinking population, and few high-growth industries jobs. This project would help them with training, internships, and access to technology.