ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Anderson School of Management is launching a campaign to fund the J.B. White Memorial Scholarship. The Scholarship honors J.B. White, who played basketball at Santa Fe High. He was shot and killed at a house party in Santa Fe.

White had committed to play for the Lobos and planned to study business at UNM. The Scholarship will be awarded to high school students in Santa Fe interested in studying business at UNM. Students from other northern New Mexico high schools will be considered if no Santa Fe students are eligible.

To donate to the scholarship fund, click here.