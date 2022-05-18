ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is starting a new BootCamp for product management. The 12-week program is a partnership between the university and Fullstack Academy.

It will train people in skills that include product design and marketing. The cost of the program is more than $12,000 but the average entry-level salary is $90.000 for product managers in New Mexico.

“If you look at nationwide the product management positions and job postings there are over 4 hundred thousand unique postings out there across the U.S. and in New Mexico there are 12,500 and more unique postings,” said the CEO of Fullstack Academy Jerrad Tausz.

Registration is open through June 28. Admission is not required because it’s a continuing education program.