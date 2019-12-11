UNM hosts live chat with astronauts aboard International Space Station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of students are getting a glimpse into what it’s like to work in space.

The University of New Mexico hosted a live chat session with NASA astronauts on Tuesday. More than 600 students of all ages from across the state gathered in UNM’s Student Union Building to learn about science and interact with astronauts aboard the International Space Station through live demonstrations and Q&A’s.

“One of the really key things we are using this event for is really building a pipeline for kids from elementary to middle school to high school and really making that full connection,” biology professor David Hanson said.

Kids also got to hear from space experts who help explore Mars and the moon with robots, and another who is an expert on growing chile in space.