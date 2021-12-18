UNM holds in-person commencement ceremony for 2020, 2021 graduates

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years, University of New Mexico Graduates finally got their chance to make the triumphant walk across the stage at the Pit. UNM held an in-person commencement Friday evening for students graduating in both the 2020 and 2021 classes.

After no in-person ceremonies, last year and an outdoor event with no spectators in the spring, friends, and family filled the arena for the long-awaited celebration. “You all have been through some of the worst years of the university’s history, as far as your class schedule attendance, sickness, uncertainty about the future, and you stuck it out and you’re here with us tonight,” said UNM Regent William Payne.

More than one thousand undergraduates are expected to receive a bachelor’s degree this fall with around 400 receiving graduate degrees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES