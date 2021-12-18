UNM holds in-person commencement ceremony for 2020, 2021 graduates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years, University of New Mexico Graduates finally got their chance to make the triumphant walk across the stage at the Pit. UNM held an in-person commencement Friday evening for students graduating in both the 2020 and 2021 classes.

After no in-person ceremonies, last year and an outdoor event with no spectators in the spring, friends, and family filled the arena for the long-awaited celebration. “You all have been through some of the worst years of the university’s history, as far as your class schedule attendance, sickness, uncertainty about the future, and you stuck it out and you’re here with us tonight,” said UNM Regent William Payne.

More than one thousand undergraduates are expected to receive a bachelor’s degree this fall with around 400 receiving graduate degrees.