ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico graduate workers are planning a walkout Tuesday hoping to negotiate better pay. According to a news release, roughly 40% of graduate students teach undergraduate classes and have to pick up second or third jobs to support themselves.

Graduate students at UNM say they are struggling financially even with the wage increase that was negotiated back in December. The release said that 12% of grad students said they have had to rely on food stamps while another 18% rely on community food banks.

The United Graduate Workers are planning a walkout Tuesday at noon on main campus to help gather support for bargaining efforts between the union and university officials.