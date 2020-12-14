UNM graduate says college saved his life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s calling it a life-saving decision. A recent University of New Mexico graduate says his choice to go back to school saved his life.

Steven Trujeque says he was nearly homeless and addicted to drugs just a few years ago. He says he was tired of working odd jobs every few months.

Trujeque says one day while working construction at UNM, he decided to enroll. He explains the classwork wasn’t easy, but after his experience, he now encourages other people to take the same leap of faith.

“Just know it’s not going to happen in one day at all. You didn’t mess up your life in one day, it’s not going to get fixed in one day,” said Trujeque.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminology and a minor in psychology on Friday. From here, he wants to go to law school.

Latest Local News: