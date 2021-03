ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pilot of a University of New Mexico film class project is set to air Wednesday night. Brian Levant has been teaching a sitcom boot camp class within the university’s film and digital arts department.

The class has been working on a show called “Two’s a Crowd”. The show is about roommates with a complicated history.

The pilot airs at 7 p.m. Wednesday night via Zoom and it’s free to watch with one performance only.