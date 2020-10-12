UNM fall 2020 graduation going virtual

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico will not host an in-person graduation ceremony for the fall semester. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in New Mexico, the university says its commencement will be held virtually, much like it had this past spring.

Details will be revealed at a later date. UNM is also working with its faculty and department chairs on an education plan for the spring semester. It will likely include a mix of face-to-face, remote, and hybrid classes.

