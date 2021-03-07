UNM engineering team wins big at electric car competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An engineer team from UNM placed in the top five in the world in an electric car competition. UNM’s Formula Society of Automotive Engineers placed on top in two recent virtual competitions that focused on team organization and operations.

The FSAE Knowledge event featured 142 teams in the internal combustion competition and 54 teams in the electric vehicle contest. Both categories included teams from top engineering schools around the globe.

“It’s an honor to be accepting this award on behalf of Lobo Motor Sports EV. We want to say ‘thank you’ to all of the judges and staff at Formula SAE for all the hard work that goes into organizing these competitions,” said team member Anthony. UNM placed first in the EV category and in a separate event, the internal combustion team placed fourth.