UNM docuseries showcases life along the Rio Grande

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico class is sharing the stories of the Rio Grande with you. Peter Walker is the digital media coordinator at UNM Taos.

He has been taking his students on rides up and down the Rio Grande so they can learn about then tell the tales of high desert life, culture, survival, and wildlife along the river. All of their experiences are being filmed and put together in a four part docuseries called “Rio Grande Serenade”.

“The river is so important to the region, to life itself. For people to be able to get out on the river or experience it in some kind of first, visceral way it allows an opportunity to really have a sense of how important the river and the water is,” said Sol Lothe a hot air balloon pilot in the series.

The first episode, “River Guides” is available to watch. The second episode will be released on March 28.