UNM dean suggests free medical school to address NM doctor shortage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The dean of the University of New Mexico’s Medical School is pushing for free tuition for aspiring doctors who stay in New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Dr. Paul Roth is proposing the state fund full-ride scholarships for students who commit to practicing in the state. Roth says this would help address New Mexico’s doctor shortage.

The governor’s office tells the Journal in part that they’re not working on this proposal but support accessible and affordable schooling.