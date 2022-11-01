ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Institute of Flamenco UNM Dance Program is welcoming two top dancers and choreographers from Spain. “It’s a wonderful program that’s been here in the dance department for about almost 10 years,” says Artistic Director Joaquin Encinias Yjastros. “Where they have guest artists who come at least twice a year and are in residence here for four weeks to 12 weeks. They are really doing a lot to infuse the young talent and students here with great information.”

Rafael Estevez and Valeriano Panos have won many awards, including the 2019 Spanish National Dance Prize for choreography. The guest artists have been teaching in the UNM Dance Program’s Flamenco Concentration and rehearsing with and setting choreography on Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company.

The performance will be held on November 11 and 12 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Local dancers from Yjastros have now also been invited to perform in Spain next year.