UNM Continuing Education offers online tech bootcamps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For over 90 years, the University of New Mexico Continuing Education has served hundreds of thousands of people in the community by offering valuable learning opportunities and certification programs that invest in the local workforce and economy. As New Mexico continues to experience growth in the tech sector, Fullstack Academy and UNM Continuing Ed. are launching three training bootcamps.

UNM Continuing Education Tech Bootcamps are designed for early career and experienced professionals with little to no tech backgrounds. The live, online programs will qualify individuals to secure well-paying and in-demand tech jobs across the state.

With its main campus in New York, Fullstack Academy is one of the longest-running tech bootcamps in the nation that helps young professionals enter the IT industry. The academy offers programs in coding, cybersecurity, data analytics, and DevOps.

UNM and Fullstack Academy launched online programs in November 2021. Bootcamps are full-time and part-time and those interested don’t require enrollment at UNM or prior technical experience. Following completion of the program, graduates will receive a printed certificate.

Tuition for each program is $11,995 and scholarships are available for UNM alums, current students, and employees. Scholarships are also available for current military personnel and veterans.

There is also a $1,500 Founder’s Scholarship for all students who enroll in the inaugural cohort of either boot camp. For more information, visit bootcamp.unm.edu.