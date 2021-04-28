UNM Continuing Education offering part-time, coding boot camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to combat the nationwide shortage of software developers, the University of New Mexico Continuing Education will be offering 18-week coding boot camps. UNM reports the boot camps will be powered by Promineo Tech in Front End and Back End Software Development.

The camps are created for working adults who are looking to change careers or positions within the tech industry. Graduates of the program will have opportunities including Java developer, software engineer, back end developer, application developer, and front end developer with starting average salaries around $62,000.

Students enrolled in the program will participate in 20 hours a week for the curriculum which includes 1.5 hours of live lectures in addition to 13 to 18 hours of self-guided learning using an online system. Enrollment is now available for June and July groups. Additional information is available online, including a software development assessment.

