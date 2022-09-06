ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is beginning to raise money for a new observatory. The current campus observatory was built in the 50s and is outdated.

The university also says new construction in the area will cause light pollution that would make the observatory difficult to use. The new observatory would cost about $2 million. They would build it near the UNM North golf course. UNM has launched a crowdfunding site.