UNM assists spring semester students during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico students will have to finish the rest of the semester online. The university is tryig to help some students by letting them change their granding option.
They can opt for credit, no credit, and the university says the courses will still count for degree requirements. UNM as also tried to help out by giving students who applied, prorated refunds for what they paid towards a parking pass.
