UNM Alumni Association to host STEM career fair via Zoom

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is working to connect graduates with jobs in the STEM industry. The Alumni Association will be hosting a career fair on Thursday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair will highlight job opportunities in space, tech, and biotech industries.

According to a UNM Newsroom article, the career fair is open to all UNM alumni, recently graduated and graduating seniors. New Mexico Tech Council, NMBio, and NewSpace New Mexico will lead the career fair while being moderated in part by Boomerang New Mexico. Those interested need to RSVP to receive the Zoom link. For more information contact the Alumni Relations Office at 505-277-5808 or email alumni@unm.edu.