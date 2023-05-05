PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University and local businesses are looking to help young readers find fun in literacy. Reading lists can be found at this link.

The school is bringing certificates, bookmarks, coloring pages, posters, activity books, and posters to dozens of libraries in New Mexico and West Texas. The goal is to help kids build connections to learning.

“Reading is such a critically important skill. Encouraging young people to read is one way to prepare them for success in academics and life,” James Johnston, the Eastern New Mexico University chancellor, said in a press release. “It also introduces them to a world of imagination, creativity, history, and culture. As a lifelong reader, I have many wonderful memories and favorite books.”

And it’s not just the school encouraging kids; businesses from New Mexico and Texas are also helping out. For example, Whataburger is providing bookmarks, Dion’s is providing gift certificates, and the Albuquerque Isotopes are providing game tickets as grand prizes for reading programs.