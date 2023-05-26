ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has been awarded $1 million grant for Quantum Information Science and Engineering (QISE) research. UNM is one of three universities to be awarded the grant through the Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research Program.

The program is a capacity-building program that is meant to strengthen research infrastructure at higher education institutions in underutilized states, according to a release from UNM. “We are thrilled to be selected for this prestigious award,” UNM Vice President for Research Ellen Fisher said.

UNM says the grant will be used to hire QISE faculty and to create a graduate degree program in the field.