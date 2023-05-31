ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a brief hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, University of New Mexico biology students are back to going overseas to expand their education. For years, the biology program lead by Professor Kelly Miller would take off to Peru, but when COVID hit, Miller says students missed out on valuable experience in the field.

Miller decided in 2022, it was time for the trip to make a comeback. “It’s a very rich experience with a lot of different avenues and venues for understanding the natural world,” said Miller. So seven students went to Kenya in December. Miller says students had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the culture in the culture of the area. Students explored unique ecosystems and learned the local language.

Miller says the goal of the course is to experience the biological word in a new perspective through all the senses. “In a discipline like biology, which is so complex and so rich and complicated; what we really need is creative thinking and imaginative thinking and the ability to think a little differently,” said Miller.

There won’t be another trip this year since they just went in December. They plan on returning to Peru or Bolivia around this time next year. Miller hopes to help students pay their way using fundraisers. He hopes to bring at least ten students on the next trip.

Qualified biology students who are interested should contact Miller.