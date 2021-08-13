Two NM schools going remote due to COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico schools are closing due to COVID-19. Goddard High School in Roswell will be closed until August 23 after reporting its fourth rapid response. All students will be picking up Chromebooks on Monday to do remote learning.

They will be at home for nine days. During this time, custodians will deep clean the school. All extracurricular activities including games will be canceled until the school re-opens. Meanwhile, Carlsbad High School is closing and going remote for ten days after three positive tests beginning Monday as a precaution.