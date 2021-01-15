Tucumcari High School named semi-finalist in national STEM contest

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – Students from Tucumcari High School have been selected as semi-finalists in a prestigious STEM contest. They are among 75 other semi-finalists in the Samsung “Solve for Tomorrow” contest, which challenges 6th through 12th graders to use STEM skills to tackle problems in their community.

The students say that leaky pipes and roofs are damaging buildings in their community, so their proposed project is to build autonomous robots that can check for temperature and moisture and contact designated personnel if there’s a problem. The high school will receive $15,000 to be redeemed through a nonprofit that facilitates direct donations to public school projects, and a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to help them with the project.

Ten national finalist schools will be selected later this spring for a virtual pitch event to present their projects. Three national winner schools will receive the grand prize of $130,000 in classroom technology and supplies.