Time running out for teens to apply for Explora internship program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The 2022 New Mexico legislative session is just a couple of weeks away and lawmakers are already busy preparing for the biggest topics that may come up. Many already have an idea of what things they'd like to see tackled, like public safety and economic pandemic recovery.

"First and foremost, this is a budget session, so we are looking at record revenues for the state, both from state gross receipt taxes as well as federal funding," said Rep. Javier Martinez, a Democrat who also serves as the Majority Floor Leader. "A lot of that funding will be slated for critical infrastructure projects across the state – bridges, roads, senior centers, public libraries, schools."