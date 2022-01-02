Time running out for teens to apply for Explora internship program

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s still time for local teens to apply for Explora’s Career Pathways Program. Explora is opening its X-Studio, which they say will open opportunities for high school and college students to learn about science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Story continues below

As part of the program, they are offering 42 teens a paid internship or college credit to dive into those subjects with hands-on learning. Applicants need to apply by January 3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES