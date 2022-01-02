Time running out for teens to apply for Explora internship program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s still time for local teens to apply for Explora’s Career Pathways Program. Explora is opening its X-Studio, which they say will open opportunities for high school and college students to learn about science, technology, engineering, art, and math.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: All riders rescued from Sandia Peak tram cars
- Weather: Clear skies and frigid temps return tonight
- Data Reporting: New Mexico Investigative Crime Series 2021
- New Mexico: The future of Jeffrey Epstein’s $27.5M New Mexico ranch
As part of the program, they are offering 42 teens a paid internship or college credit to dive into those subjects with hands-on learning. Applicants need to apply by January 3.