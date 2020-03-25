Tierra Antigua teacher posts her first online class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of teachers out there are working hard to make sure their students are taken care of during this time.
Ms. Mares, known as Ms. Anna at Tierra Antigua Elementary School, hosted her first online video class on Wednesday. Students say it’s nice to know they aren’t forgotten.
